A battlefield in northwestern Türkiye where Alexander the Great won his first major victory against the Persian Empire has been officially designated a historic site, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

The designation covers the Granicus Battlefield in the Biga district of Çanakkale province, a site widely accepted as the location of the Battle of Granicus according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Ersoy said the decision would protect a site associated with "one of the turning points that changed the course of world history."

The battle marked Alexander's first major victory over the Persian Empire and opened the way for his campaign across Asia.

The ministry said the site, located within the boundaries of Karabiga, was evaluated using archaeological and scientific data gathered through field surveys, as well as evidence from ancient historical sources.

The designation was approved by the Çanakkale Regional Board for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, placing the battlefield under legal protection as a historic site.

The Granicus Battlefield is considered one of the world's significant military and cultural heritage locations because of its role in Alexander's campaign against Persia.

Ersoy said the move would enhance the cultural value of Çanakkale and contribute to historical research, cultural tourism and the development of heritage routes in the region.

The ministry said officials also aim to increase the site's visibility as a cultural tourism destination and eventually open it to visitors following future conservation and landscaping work.