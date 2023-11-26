Istanbul's Onat Kutlar Cinema Hall will host the XIV Italian Cinema Meeting program in collaboration with the Istanbul Italian Cultural Center. This event aims to showcase a diverse array of Italian films, bringing together cinematic enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

As part of the program, a special screening of the film "Iceland Fisherman" will be held on Thursday evening under the Silent Thursday initiative, supported by Institut français Türkiye. The screening will feature live musical accompaniment by Julien Pontvianne on clarinet and tenor saxophone, alongside Christofer Bjurström on piano and flute.

The film "Iceland Fisherman," directed by Jacques de Baroncelli, is adapted from Pierre Loti's novel. Set in Brittany, the movie portrays the life of the region and the sea, capturing the essence of Loti's literary work. Baroncelli's direction accentuates naturalistic scenes, filmed mostly in the village streets and the small harbor, minimizing studio shots to maintain authenticity. The cinematography by Louis Chaix enhances the emotional impact, blurring the lines between actors and the local inhabitants who volunteered as extras, deeply connecting the audience to the narrative.

A still shot shows "I Told You So" directed by Ginevra Elkann. (Photo courtesy of Sinematek)

Additionally, the program features a lineup of the following films:

"I Told You So" directed by Ginevra Elkann, depicts a sudden heat wave affecting Rome and its inhabitants over a weekend in January.

"An Endless Sunday" directed by Alain Parroni, follows the lives of Brenda, Alex and Kevin as they navigate between rural and urban settings, attempting to carve their paths in the world.

"Nowhere" directed by Simone Massi, unravels the story of Zelinda from 1918 to 1978 and her evolving perceptions of the world around her.

"Commander" directed by Edoardo De Angelis, narrates Salvatore Todaro's bold decision during World War II to rescue stranded Belgian sailors, risking his life and his crew's safety.

"Me Captain" directed by Matteo Garrone, chronicles the adventurous journey of Seydou and Moussa from Dakar to Europe, amid the perils of the desert, detention centers in Libya and the dangers of the sea.

"The Paradise" directed by Enrico Maria Artale, explores the complex and symbiotic relationship between Julio and his mother in Fiumicino, Rome and its disruption by the arrival of a Colombian woman intertwined with drug smuggling.

"Lubo" directed by Giorgio Diritti, narrates the tale of a wandering street artist and his quest for justice after his children are taken away by authorities due to their Romani heritage.