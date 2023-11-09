The poignant reminder of the rich historical ties between Italy and the Ottoman Empire, the Palazzo di Venezia (Palace of Venice), also known as the Venedik Sarayı in Turkish, which witnessed over 500 years of diplomatic exchanges and cultural interactions between the two nations, hosted the celebrated Italian jeweler Gerardo Sacco. Sacco is known for his exquisite craftsmanship and masterful designs that have swept the world of films, theater and television productions, as well as displayed at the Vatican Museums and Italian cultural institutes abroad.

As part of the "MeeTurkItaly" event series, Sacco was the guest of Italy's Ambassador to Türkiye Giorgio Marrapodi as he unveiled his true vocation in life, goldsmith art and how he is inspired by the Magna-Grecian culture and Mediterranean farming traditions. Sacco relived the memories of his 60-year career by being interviewed by Giuseppe Manica, an expert in cultural diplomacy.

Italy's Ambassador to Türkiye Giorgio Marrapodi speaks during the event, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Italian Embassy)

Marrapodi also defined Maestro Sacco as a living witness to Italian history, whose story stretches from Calabria in the 1960s to the most prestigious stages in the world. And, that today Maestro Sacco is leaning toward the future while preserving his strong Mediterranean roots.

Gerardo Sacco's success story is, unfortunately, also nourished by pain. Losing his father when he was a baby and the death of one of his children in later years deeply affected him. However, while the Gerardo Sacco brand was being formed, he always progressed with the right instinct and loyalty to tradition. The objects and jewels created under the Sacco brand are, of course, not mere objects that adorn the necks of the owners. They are all works of art, a cultural charm, and a legacy for the future blended with innovation.

"My creations are inspired by tradition, but they are also the product of innovation. They always tell a story and are born out of a lived experience," Sacco said.

Italian goldsmith Gerardo Sacco (L) speaks with Giuseppe Manica, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Italian Embassy)

Entertainment world

The palazzo's interior is equally impressive, featuring a series of opulent rooms adorned with intricate stuccowork, marble flooring and exquisite Venetian chandeliers. In addition to the palazzo's opulence, Gerardo Sacco's jewelry, which was displayed throughout the event, also left us, the visitors, in awe.

This is because the jewelry of Gerardo Sacco has adorned both the silver screen and opera stages, and many celebrities, from Monica Bellucci to Elizabeth Taylor, wore them in films. In 1986, Franco Zeffirelli entrusted the jewelry for his film "Otello" ("Othello") starring Katia Ricciarelli and Placido Domingo to Gerardo Sacco.

Gerardo Sacco's jewelry, which was displayed throughout the event, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

In 1988, Sacco collaborated with Franco Zeffirelli on the opera "Young Toscanini," which starred Elizabeth Taylor. In 1991, he designed the stage jewelry for the play "Hamlet," which starred Glenn Close, Mel Gibson and Alan Bates. He also designed the stage jewelry for the 1994 film "Immortal Beloved," starring Isabella Rossellini. In 2007, he designed the costumes for the film "Napoleon and Me," starring Monica Bellucci.

His work was not limited to these. He also designed jewelry for the stages of Teatro alla Scala (Scala Theater), the most famous opera house in Italy, and one of the most important in the world. He designed jewelry for the opera "Aida" performed at the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma (Rome Opera House) in Rome in 1990, for the opera "Don Carlos" with Luciano Pavarotti, the finale at Teatro alla Scala (Scala Theater) in Milan in 1992 and for the modern opera "I Promessi Sposi" ("The Betrothed") written by Alessandro Manzoni and performed at San Siro Stadium in Milan in 2000.

Italian goldsmith Gerardo Sacco poses with Daily Sabah's Buse Keskin, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

Bedrock of success

Gerardo Sacco's hometown of Crotone, Italy, has always been meaningful to him because it has always nurtured his talent and creativity. His creations are heavily influenced by the myths that have formed there and the historical traditions of the Mediterranean. One of the important factors that make Sacco's work authentic is the personal story behind it.

As a result, there is no way to confuse his work with a similar creation because it is so original that it can be easily recognized. Sacco also chooses the materials he uses in his work from the cultural heritage of his own region. These materials further enhance the originality and local flavor of Sacco's work.

Even though he has had the privilege of collaborating with world-renowned personalities such as Sofia Loren, Robert De Niro and many others, he has remained true to his roots and continues to produce exquisite jewelry from his home base in Crotone.

The master goldsmith attributes his success to his family and collaborators, who have always supported him along the way. He is proud to demonstrate that the south of Italy can produce and export exceptional products, not just raw materials.