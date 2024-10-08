The Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, Türkiye's longest-running film festival, has kicked off its 61st edition after last year's cancellation. On the second day of the festival, the documentary "Altın Eller" ("Golden Hands") premiered, capturing the extraordinary journey of professor Özlenen Özkan and professor Ömer Özkan, who achieved groundbreaking medical feats: the world’s first uterus transplant from a cadaver and Türkiye's first face and double arm transplants.

Captivating premiere

The screening of "Altın Eller," directed by Sevgi Hirschhaeuser, took place at the Perge Hall of the Atatürk Cultural Center, drawing significant attention from the public. Attendees included not only the Özkan couple but also Derya Sert, the first recipient of a uterus transplant from a cadaver, her son Ömer Özkan Sert, Uğur Acar, who underwent Türkiye's first face transplant, and Cihan Topal, the recipient of a double arm transplant.

Following the screening, the film was met with a standing ovation, underscoring both its emotional impact and the significance of the stories it conveys.

Özkan couple's reflections

Özlenen Özkan shared her reflections after the screening, emphasizing that the experiences depicted in the film represent only a fraction of their journey. She expressed hope that future generations would watch the film and understand the contributions they made to medical science. "The most beautiful aspect of being a doctor is being able to touch people's lives without expecting anything in return. Seeing the results of our work is the most rewarding part," she noted.

Ömer Özkan remarked on the surprise of having both transplant patients present at the premiere. He expressed gratitude for the collaboration with Hirschhaeuser, highlighting the unique gathering of so many individuals connected by these groundbreaking surgeries.

Director’s acknowledgment

Sevgi Hirschhaeuser, the film’s director, expressed her gratitude to the Özkan couple, recognizing their significance in Turkish medicine and the challenges of reaching out to them for her project. "They are incredibly humble and wonderful people. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with them and bring this story to the world," she said.

As the festival continues to celebrate cinematic achievements, "Altın Eller" serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that innovative medical practices can have on individuals and society.