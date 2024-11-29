Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
Macy's Thanksgiving parade honors NYC tradition with iconic balloons

by Daily Sabah with AA Nov 29, 2024 11:49 am +03 +03:00

A giant balloon of Spider-Man floats through the streets during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, captivating tens of thousands of spectators despite the rainy weather, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

A giant balloon of an anime character floats through the streets during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, captivating tens of thousands of spectators despite the rainy weather, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

A giant balloon of a yellow Haribo bear floats through the streets during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

A balloon of Minnie Mouse floats down the parade route during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with handlers dressed in matching polka-dot rain ponchos accompanying it on a rainy day, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

A giant balloon of a Minion character holding a banana floats through the streets during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with handlers in yellow and blue rain gear accompanying it, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

A large balloon of Dora the Explorer floats near Radio City Music Hall during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

A balloon of SpongeBob SquarePants floats past Radio City Music Hall, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

A giant balloon of Kung Fu Panda floats through the streets during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

A giant balloon of an anime character floats through the streets during the parade, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

A large balloon of Bluey makes its way through the streets during the parade, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

The traditional Thanksgiving bird float leads Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with performers holding illuminated letters spelling "Macy's Parade," as large balloons follow behind, New York, U.S., Nov. 28, 2024.

AA

