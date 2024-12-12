Excavations at the ancient city of Amorium in the Emirdağ district of Afyonkarahisar have uncovered a bathhouse dating back to the Turkish-Islamic period.

Located in the Hisar neighborhood of Davulga, Amorium has been the site of excavations since 2013. These excavations are conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Anadolu University (AÜ), under the leadership of professor Zeliha Demirel Gökalp.

In 2020, the ministry granted the ancient city a 12-month excavation status and the project was included in the "Heritage for the Future Project."

Excavations at Amorium, also known as the "Amorium Mound," have yielded a wealth of historical artifacts spanning several periods. The site includes structures such as a large church, a basilica, a Byzantine bathhouse, grape-pressing pools, a ceramic kiln and a grain warehouse. Numerous other findings have shed light on the city’s rich history, including coins from the Seljuk and Ottoman eras.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Gökalp stated that the excavations are currently focused on the "inner wall" section of the "upper city," which is believed to date back to the Byzantine period. She emphasized that many Turkish-Islamic period ceramics have been found in this area.

"Thanks to the support we've received from the ministry, the excavations continue despite the winter season," Gökalp explained. "In the inner wall section, we have confirmed that there was a significant settlement during the Seljuk and Beylik periods. One of the most important discoveries this year is the Turkish-Islamic bathhouse, which is largely preserved. While the covering system collapsed, we were still able to identify the bathhouse's typology. It's a rectangular-plan, small bathhouse that includes a cold room, a hot room and a warm room. This find is a great source of excitement for us."

Continuing excavations

Gökalp also mentioned that evaluations of findings related to the Seljuk and Beylik periods are ongoing. Excavations in the inner wall have reached depths of up to 3 meters in some areas, revealing substantial fill layers. "There are still areas we haven’t excavated. We will continue the excavations to fully uncover the inner wall. Once we document the walls, we may propose restoration plans for the bathhouse and the towers in the walls. After reinforcing the walls, we plan to open the site to visitors. All of this will proceed step by step," she added.

Yusuf Altın, the director of the Provincial Culture and Tourism Directorate, emphasized the historical significance of Amorium, noting that it has been home to seven different civilizations over the past 4,000 years. The city has also served as an important settlement for both Christianity and Islam.

Altın pointed out that the ongoing excavations have uncovered artifacts from various civilizations. "This year’s excavation efforts have revealed materials from the Seljuk, Beyliks and Ottoman periods (13th-15th centuries). A project for environmental landscaping and a visitor reception center for Amorium has been prepared. Relevant institutions are continuing their work on this project. Once approved, we plan to implement it in stages starting in 2025. This will contribute to the region's tourism," he said.