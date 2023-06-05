At the renowned Rode Tulp (Red Tulip) Film Festival, held in the Netherlands for its ninth consecutive year, the 2021 film "Anadolu Leopard," directed by Emre Kayış, triumphed by winning the coveted "Best Film" award. The ceremony, held in Rotterdam, brought together Turkish and Dutch jury members who evaluated and recognized the exceptional quality of the film. As the recipient of the first prize, Kayış was presented with a generous cash prize of 1,000 euros ($1,070), acknowledging his remarkable directorial skills and storytelling prowess.

Another noteworthy achievement at the festival was Ferit Karahan's film "Okul Traşı," for which Karahan received the esteemed "Best Director" award. This recognition is a testament to Karahan's exceptional vision and artistic excellence in bringing his film to life. In appreciation of his outstanding contribution to the cinematic landscape, Karahan was presented with a well-deserved prize of 750 euros.

The festival also celebrated the remarkable career of Hale Soygazi, a distinguished figure in the Turkish film industry. Soygazi was honored with the prestigious "Lifetime Achievement Award," in recognition of her significant impact and dedication to the craft. The award was presented to her by Türkiye's Ambassador to The Hague, Selçuk Ünal, adding a touch of distinction to the ceremony.

During his speech at the event, Ünal highlighted the profound impact of cinema as a powerful art form that transcends boundaries, unifying people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. He underscored the remarkable place of Turkish cinema in the history of global film, starting from its early days with Fuat Uzkınay's documentary film "Ayastefanos'taki Rus Abidesinin Yıkılışı" ("The Destruction of the Russian Monument in Ayastefanos") in 1914, considered the first Turkish production. Ünal also acknowledged the growth and evolution of Turkish cinema since then, acknowledging the memorable films that have etched their mark in the collective memory of Yeşilçam, as well as those that continue to captivate audiences through various channels today.