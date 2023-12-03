"The Art Of The Public" exhibition, presented by prominent fashion designer Dilek Hanif and brought to life by NTV with contributions from Halkbank, was opened to the public at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Gallery Hall on Nov. 12 and, due to high demand, will be open for visits until Friday, Dec. 8.

The exhibition of "The Art Of The Public," showcasing a book and exhibition bearing the same name as the special content from NTV, which brings all the colors of life to the screens, came into being after airing 32 episodes. Initially planned to end on Nov. 26, the exhibition has been extended until Dec. 8 due to high demand.

The exhibition displays 32 garments where unique weavings and embroideries from various regions of Anatolia by numerous masters are transformed into modern designs under Dilek Hanif's signature.

32 garments where unique weavings and embroideries from various regions of Anatolia by numerous masters are transformed into modern designs under Dilek Hanif's signature, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2023. ( Photo courtesy of AKM)

Starting its journey in 2019, Hanif traveled to many cities throughout the program. She traced the footsteps of all forgotten handcrafts, the labor of love hidden beneath chests. She listened to the stories spanning centuries from the masters. Through months of meticulous work, each handcraft prepared for the program was revitalized with brand-new designs. Following this meaningful journey, the meticulously prepared exhibition and book met with visitors.

The exhibition encapsulates stories where traces of Anatolian civilizations are embroidered into our cultural memory like stitches. It enables the rediscovery of Tokat's wooden block printing, Erzurum's almost forgotten ehram, the kutnu passed down by Gaziantep's masters to future generations and the rekindling of Bartin women's meticulous wire work.

It allows witnessing the elegance that Kastamonu's nail-binding embroidery adds to garments, how the world's first textile product can be used as a fashion material in modern times and the remembrance of the value of silk from Hatay and Bursa. It brings forth the value added to clothing by Kütahya's "tefebaşı" art and Göynük's "tokalı" coverings.

Hanif emphasizes the significance of the project for her by saying: "For me, the future is a bridge where the past and present intersect. It's an inspirational bridge where the touches of tradition from hundreds of years are woven thread by thread into the present. 'The Art Of The Public' was the most delightful and explorative journey of my life."