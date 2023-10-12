In a significant archaeological discovery, a mosaic believed to date back to the fourth and fifth centuries was unearthed in the town of Afşin, located in the Kahramanmaraş province of Türkiye. The mosaic, considered part of an ancient church, was discovered during the Efsus Turan Mosaic Excavation conducted by the Elbistan City Museum Directorate in 2023.

The excavation revealed secrets buried under the earth for centuries. Studies conducted on the mosaic suggest that it originates from the A.D. fourth and fifth centuries. The main scene of the mosaic depicts a peacock, deer motifs and floral decorations. The border of the mosaic features braided hair motifs on the inner side, wave patterns in the middle, and outermost, flower and diamond patterns.

Afşin Mayor Mehmet Fatih Güven, providing information about the excavation effort supported by Afşin Municipality, expressed: "The Efsus Turan Mosaic Excavation not only opens a window to our past but also provides an opportunity to understand our history more profoundly. I know that we have a responsibility to show the necessary care to the history waiting to be discovered in our lands. We take pride in supporting this historic exploration and being actively involved in excavation efforts. We extend our gratitude to the Efsus Turan Mosaic Excavation team for their determination and dedication in bringing this valuable heritage to light. These mosaics not only belong to Afşin but also serve as a treasure illuminating the history of all of Türkiye. As Afşin Municipality, we will continue our commitment to preserving cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations."