Canceled celebrations, animals and snow: Top pictures of the week

Pro-democracy protesters bang on pots and pans to make noises during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2021. Prosecutors in Thailand on Tuesday charged four prominent pro-democracy activists with sedition and defaming the monarchy for their protest activities.
Tailor Karl Kersten shows one of the elaborate ostrich feather headdresses usually worn by the Gilles de Binche, which are now in storage at his atelier in Binche, Belgium, Feb. 11, 2021. The economic impact of the cancellation of this year's carnival due to COVID-19 will be difficult for local craftspeople who rely on the income.
A man and his child prepare to sled in the Franconian Lake District near Pleinfeld, Germany, Feb. 8, 2021. Harsh winter weather hit Europe during the week.
A cat is seen among incense sticks drying at a home-industry factory, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2021.
Turkish and Azerbaijani troops take part in joint military exercises in the eastern Kars province, Turkey Feb. 10, 2021. In the previous month, a similar exercise was conducted featuring domestic weaponry.
A German Red Cross (DRK) volunteer talks to homeless people as they tour with a winter bus through the city to support the homeless with hot beverages, sleeping bags and blankets due to extreme weather conditions, amid the pandemic during the lockdown in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 11, 2021.
Anilson Costa, a reveler at the annual block party, Ceu na Terra, walks through the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party used to be celebrated, as Carnival celebrations have been canceled amid the pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb.12, 2021. The sign reads: "Wear a mask, wash your hands, share love."
People attend a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 10, 2021. The decision to replace traditional rallies and demonstrations with a vehicle-only policy was made as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East with the death toll nearing 59,000 and some 1.48 million confirmed cases of the virus.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.