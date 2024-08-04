Laodicea's excavation team has unveiled a set of exquisitely preserved Skylla sculptures, offering new insights into Hellenistic art and mythology.

Celal Şimşek, the head of the Laodicea ancient city excavation team, said: "The restoration of the cavea seating steps in the Laodicea Western Theater in Türkiye's Denizli, constructed in the second century B.C., has been completed according to the approved project," he stated. "Currently, we are continuing with the restoration of the stage building under the 'Legacy to the Future Laodicea Project' with a broad team of experts."

Şimşek detailed that excavations have uncovered significant artifacts, including statues from the fourth century, associated with the transition from paganism to Christianity. "Among these are parts of sculptures from the stage building, including the notable Skylla group," he said. "The excavation revealed Skylla's head and hand, as well as the body of the hero Odysseus, who was attacked by wild dogs in the Trojan War, and parts of a ship's prow."

The discovery of colorful Hellenistic-era Skylla Group sculptures, preserved with their original paint, has thrilled archaeologists, Denizli, Türkiye, Aug. 3, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Importance of Skylla

Şimşek highlighted the importance of these findings by connecting them to ancient texts. "Homer's two significant works, the 'Iliad' and 'The Odyssey,' detail the Trojan War and Odysseus's decade-long journey home. Skylla, a sea monster with a lower body surrounded by wild dogs, plays a crucial role in 'The Odyssey.' As Odysseus's ship passes near her lair, Skylla's dogs attack, devouring six of Odysseus's companions."

Artistic significance

Şimşek noted that the Skylla sculptures, created in the early second century B.C. by the Rodos sculptors Athanadoros, Hagesandros and Polydoros, are a significant find. "The Skylla sculpture group is the earliest known Hellenistic copy and dates to the Imperial Augustus period. It stands out for its style, aesthetics and artistic quality. The sculptures have been preserved in their original painted state, showcasing exceptional baroque craftsmanship."

He praised the realism and quality of the sculptures, particularly the depiction of pain in the figure's expression and the accuracy of the wild dog’s attack. "The Skylla Group's detailed representation, including the painted colors and the realistic portrayal of the attack, is truly remarkable," he added.