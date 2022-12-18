The remains of mosaics and villas dating back 1,500 years in the ancient city of Germanicia located in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş will be put on display for visitors in 2023.

The eighth stage of the archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Germanicia, which was discovered during illegal excavations in the Bağlarbaşı district in 2007, has come to an end. To date, excavations have been carried out in 35 different areas to unveil the mystery behind the city.

A close-up of a mosaic depicting a hunting scene at the ancient city of Germanicia, Kahramanmaraş, southern Türkiye, Dec. 15, 2022. (DHA Photo)

A 140-square-meter (1,500-square-foot) mosaic depicting a hunting scene was discovered in 2015, a 50-square-meter open-air banquet describing the pre-hunt feast was discovered in 2021 and an 18-square-meter mosaic with geometric figures was found this year.

Kahramanmaraş Museum and excavation director Safinaz Acıpayam stated that the area will be opened to visitors after the excavation works are completed.

"Of course, this 900-square-meter area will be opened to visitors with the permission of our ministry, following the conclusion of our excavations. Then, to protect the natural area from external factors, we will use the outer walls and protective roof systems. We will construct walking paths so that people can closely observe the cultural assets," she said.