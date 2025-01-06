Globally renowned actress Angelina Jolie has admired her co-star Haluk Bilginer, praising his talent and professionalism on the set of "Maria."

Speaking about her experience working with Bilginer, Jolie shared: “I loved having him on set. I really enjoyed working with him.”

Jolie, who stars as the famous soprano Maria Callas in the film "Maria," recently spoke with renowned journalist Barbaros Tapan. The movie centers on the life of the legendary opera singer and Bilginer portrays Callas' great love, Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

Jolie further elaborated on her positive experience with Bilginer, saying: “We became friends very quickly when we met. Haluk helped me find Maria. He helped me understand how Onassis could have fallen in love with her. I loved having him on set. I loved working with him. Honestly, as Pablo (Larrain) said, he’s such a brilliant actor that you don’t feel like he’s acting; you feel like you’re sharing an experience together.”

Pablo Larrain, the director of the film, also spoke highly of Bilginer's portrayal of Aristotle Onassis. Larrain pointed out a fascinating coincidence about Bilginer’s background: “Haluk is Turkish, but part of his family has Greek roots. Haluk was born in Izmir and Aristotle Onassis was also born in Izmir. What’s interesting is that Haluk and Onassis were born only a few blocks away from each other, 50 years apart. Haluk is one of the greatest actors of his generation, both in Türkiye and worldwide. I first got to know his work through Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s film. He is an incredible actor and one of the most fun and joyful people to work with.”

Plot of 'Maria'

"Maria" delves into the life of legendary opera singer Maria Callas, focusing on her later years spent in isolation in Paris. Born in America to Greek parents, Callas became one of the most famous and influential opera singers of the 20th century. Many critics praised her bel canto technique, her wide vocal range, and her dramatic performances, which earned her the title La Divina. The film captures these pivotal years of her life, highlighting the struggles and complexities that defined both her personal and professional journey.