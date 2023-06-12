In a dazzling display of star power, Brazilian pop sensation Anitta and Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy took the stage by storm at the opening ceremony of the highly anticipated 2023 UEFA Champions League Final. The event, presented by Pepsi, unfolded in Istanbul, captivating fans with a night of mesmerizing performances.

The opening ceremony took place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, just before the highly anticipated match between Manchester City and Inter Milan, played in a packed stadium. This exhilarating fusion of sports and entertainment brought football and music enthusiasts together in an unforgettable ceremony, featuring stunning light displays, thrilling moments and captivating special effects of international standards.

Setting the stadium ablaze, Burna Boy took the stage, delivering chart-topping hits like "Last Last" and "It's Plenty." Accompanied by mesmerizing drummers sporting vibrant African-inspired patterns, prints and colors, the performance was a sight to behold, with dancers adorning the stage, waving colorful flags that exuded an essence of Africa.

Burna Boy performs during the Pepsi Kickoff Show, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Sonat Bahar)

Anitta, known for her heart-pumping Latin rhythms, ignited the entire stadium with her world-renowned track, "Envolver." Enhanced by over 60 hexagonal LED panels displaying animated content, her performance captivated fans, and she continued to mesmerize them with her new single, "Funk Rave," showcasing her signature Brazilian Funk style.

The six-minute shows reached their climax with the special guest appearance of renowned Swedish DJ, Alesso. With his hit song "Heroes (we could be)," Alesso reminded football fans that players can become legends overnight. Accompanied by enchanting sound and fire effects that engulfed the stadium, Alesso took the stage just minutes before the players, leaving a lasting impression.

Anitta performs during the Pepsi Kickoff Show, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Sonat Bahar)

Before the spectacle, we had the opportunity to meet with Anitta and learn about her first impressions of Türkiye. The globally acclaimed superstar, who has been nominated for a Grammy, emerged as one of the leading artists in the new generation of Latin American music following her sensational breakthrough in Brazil six years ago. Anitta boasts over 64 million Instagram followers, approximately 17 million YouTube subscribers, and her videos have amassed over 6 billion views. Recently, she won the 2022 MTV Video Music Award for "Best Latin" with her song "Envolver," making history as the first Brazilian female solo artist to win in the category, securing her second Guinness World Record.

Anitta expressed her admiration for Istanbul, where she performed her magnificent show. She revealed her plans to visit Cappadocia after the event, eager to explore the fairy chimneys and caves. However, she decided not to join her brother and his girlfriend on the trip since she didn't have a partner herself.

The Latin star also revealed her fondness for Turkish TV series, mentioning a Brazilian show that was set in Türkiye, particularly filmed in Cappadocia. Anitta became captivated by the series and learned a great deal about Türkiye, expressing the importance of Saint George in Cappadocia. She also mentioned watching a Turkish drama called "Zeytin Ağacı" ("Another Self").

Sonat Bahar (L) and Anitta pose after the show, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Sonat Bahar)

"I was born and raised in a slum area (favela) in Brazil. That's where funk music was born and grew, and the rhythm I use in my funk songs comes from there. Using it in my music always reminds me of where I come from because it's very difficult these days to come from where I come from as a singer. It also requires a lot of hard work. Sometimes I know I can be crazy and say funny things, but it also requires being very consistent and seriously focusing on the goal and chasing after it," Anitta said.

She also mentioned her eyes are set on Bodrum for vacation because she said it's the best place in Türkiye.