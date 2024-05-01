The exhibition "Memories of a Sea Urchin - Melike Abasıyanık Kurtiç" emerged through a collaboration between The Kale Design and Art Center (KTSM), the Erimtan Archaeology and Art Museum, and Ankara's Galeri Nev., underscoring the transformative power of art and remains dedicated to supporting Türkiye's esteemed female ceramic artists.

The exhibition indicates the essence of Abasıyanık's art, presenting seed ceramics, seashells, algae curtains, brass papers and tide photographs separately, within their unique and intricate nature. Additionally, the exhibition aims to enable viewers to feel the extraordinary consistency among these diverse creations, experiencing the infinite and intricate relationships.

The exhibition indicates the essence of Abasıyanık's art, presenting seed ceramics, seashells, algae curtains, brass papers, and tide photographs separately, within their unique and intricate nature. (Photo Courtesy of Erimtan Archaeology and Art Museum)

Curator Deniz Artun, highlighting that viewers can witness Melike Abasıyanık Kurtiç's highly personal treasures through "Memories of a Sea Urchin," stated the following about the exhibition: "Although she shared her production very little during her lifetime, the artist, who has been extensively written about and has conducted many interviews, often gives the impression of someone who 'opens' a form, a shell, or even the universe itself at first glance. 'Memories of a Sea Urchin' presents Melike Abasıyanık Kurtiç as an artist who 'encloses' herself.

"Therefore, on one hand, the exhibition includes handcrafted patterns, scribbled work notes, broken sea urchins, and still-living seaweed from the sea, offering a glimpse into the layers of her research resembling exploring the doors of a natural scientist's laboratory established in the artist's studio. On the other hand, these same materials accompany the artworks as a deeply personal and intimate treasure, leading viewers on a journey through the darkness of a philosopher's or poet's studio."