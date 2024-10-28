The Museum of Industry and Technology, operated by the Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE), serves as a significant reminder of Türkiye's military history. Before transforming into a museum, this facility was a key production center for weapons and ammunition during the Turkish War of Independence. The Turkish name "Imalat-ı Harbiye" emphasizes its role in producing military equipment and tools.

Historical significance

Located within the MKE headquarters in Ankara, the museum is affiliated with the Ministry of National Defense and operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The historic building was initially constructed as a cavalry barracks by Sultan Abdulhamid II in the late 19th century and remained active during the War of Independence.

During the War of Independence, this facility played a crucial role in producing the weapons and ammunition transported from Ankara to various fronts, significantly contributing to the Turkish nation's fight for independence.

Cartridges produced at the Gazi Cartridge Factory, displayed in the Imalat-ı Harbiye Museum, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

Republic era

The historic structure faced several challenges. A devastating fire in 1922 rendered it unusable. However, it was rebuilt and continued to support the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the early years of the republic, fulfilling their needs for weapons and ammunition. In 2013, the building was transformed into a museum as part of the Ministry of National Defense's initiatives. After undergoing extensive restoration, it reopened to visitors in 2023.

The museum houses 2,352 historical artifacts, showcasing weapons and ammunition used by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) from the Ottoman era to the present, as well as other manufactured products. It highlights many significant artifacts from the National Struggle, shedding light on the founding process of the Republic of Türkiye.

Museum exhibits

The Imalat-ı Harbiye Museum features two main sections, showcasing a rich array of military artifacts:

Pre-republican war tools

This collection highlights the weaponry used before the establishment of the republic.

Tophane-i Amire

A display dedicated to the historical production of war cannons during the Ottoman period.

A display dedicated to the historical production of war cannons during the Ottoman period at the Imalat-ı Harbiye Museum, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

Imalat-ı Harbiye

This section focuses on training key figures in the arms industry, emphasizing the facility's role in military education.

Tuğba Öztürk Tursun, the museum curator, elaborated on the building's history. She noted that its foundation was laid during the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid II, and it served as a cavalry barracks until 1918. Tursun emphasized that the museum stands as a testament to the resilience and dedication of Turkish soldiers. She highlighted that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk visited the site and famously stated, "Turk, Be Proud, Work Hard and Be Confident."

Tursun also emphasized the importance of the "gazi kovan" (veteran cartridge) in the museum's collection. This poignant artifact tells a story from March 1921 in the Inönü Plain, where Turkish soldiers faced severe cold while battling for their homeland. Used cartridges were returned to the factory for reuse, symbolizing the ongoing communication and connection between the soldiers on the front lines.

Unique artifacts

Among the museum's notable items are the "Hatıra-i Celadet Şehadetnamesi," the gazi kovan and wooden carts used during the period. Tursun recounted a fundraising campaign during World War I, where the public donated nails made of gold, silver and iron to support the army, with the results documented in the "Hatıra-i Celadet Şehadetnamesi."