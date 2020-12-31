Too pretty to eat: Turkish baker creates hyper-realistic cakes

Talented Turkish chef Tuba Geçkil is making the best use of her time during coronavirus lockdowns to focus on her hyper-realistic cakes of just about anything you can think of and along the way, has to become a viral sensation.

Geçkil adding the finishing touches to her life-size creation of Villanelle from BBC drama 'Killing Eve', on display during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham.

(Getty Images)