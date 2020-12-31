Too pretty to eat: Turkish baker creates hyper-realistic cakes

Talented Turkish chef Tuba Geçkil is making the best use of her time during coronavirus lockdowns to focus on her hyper-realistic cakes of just about anything you can think of and along the way, has to become a viral sensation.
Geçkil adding the finishing touches to her life-size creation of Villanelle from BBC drama 'Killing Eve', on display during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham.
Although Geçkil stresses that she is not a trained painter or sculptor, even her YouTube profile picture shows her carrying paintbrushes, hinting at her amazing feats.
Geçkil, originally from Turkey’s central Anatolian province of Eskişehir, grew up in a family full of art, with both of her parents being amateur painters.
Geçkil is assertive about the taste of her realistic cakes. “I design cakes like a completely personal haute couture dress design, and I customize them with everything from A to Z, according to taste.”
Most of Geçkil’s customers order cakes with their mothers or fathers on them or else want a cake for their children’s first birthday in the shape of the child.
The first is to hold an international exhibition on Turkish culture where she will fashion cakes showing traditional Turkish food as well as cultural sites such as Pamukkale, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Denizli known for its mineral-rich thermal waters and white travertine terraces.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.