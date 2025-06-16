Renowned for transforming urban scars into vibrant art, French street artist Ememem is set to bring his unique creative vision to Ankara, Türkiye. Invited by the Institut français Türkiye in collaboration with Çankaya Municipality, Ememem will soon leave his colorful mark on the streets of Çankaya.

Known globally for what he calls “flacking” – the art of healing cracks – Ememem is an anonymous artist who has redefined how the world views sidewalk imperfections. Since 2016, he has been using ceramic tiles and mosaics to fill potholes and cracks in urban environments, turning damage into beauty with whimsical, intricate designs he calls “flacks” – a name inspired by the French word flaque, meaning “puddle.”

A person passing by a mosaic artwork by French street artist Ememem. (Courtesy of e Institut français Türkiye)

During his visit to Ankara, Ememem will first conduct a field survey of Çankaya’s streets, taking measurements of selected cracks and potholes. Following this, he will create bespoke ceramic designs in a dedicated workshop provided by Çankaya Municipality. Once completed, his pieces will be installed directly into the pavement, seamlessly blending art into the everyday cityscape.

The creative process won’t be hidden from view: Ememem’s studio work will take place at the Doğan Taşdelen Contemporary Arts Center, where art enthusiasts can witness the magic unfold during specific visiting hours.

Ememem’s journey began in Lyon, France, where he first started flacking in 2016. His works have since appeared in numerous cities across Europe and beyond – including Paris, Amiens, Sete, Turin, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, Stavanger and Hamar in Norway, Aberdeen in Scotland, Carlow in Ireland, Leipzig in Germany and most recently, the streets of Chicago and New York in 2024.

A mosaic artwork by French street artist Ememem. (Courtesy of e Institut français Türkiye)

To date, he has created over 400 “sidewalk dressings,” and his work has garnered widespread acclaim in international media and across social platforms. Ememem’s use of accessible materials and techniques has inspired a growing movement of urban artists around the world who see cracks not as flaws, but as opportunities for healing and expression.