Bye-bye bubble: A sendoff and last reminder of zero-COVID measures

Like a scene out of Steven Soderbergh's pandemic thriller "Contagion," masked travelers are greeted by an army of workers in full hazmat suits – white with blue stripes – with face shields or masks and goggles, a final, nondescript interaction after weeks inside the closed-loop that kept Games participants separate from the general population.

Airport workers assist with luggage at the Beijing Capital International Airport at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)