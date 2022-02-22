Bye-bye bubble: A sendoff and last reminder of zero-COVID measures

Like a scene out of Steven Soderbergh's pandemic thriller "Contagion," masked travelers are greeted by an army of workers in full hazmat suits – white with blue stripes – with face shields or masks and goggles, a final, nondescript interaction after weeks inside the closed-loop that kept Games participants separate from the general population.
Airport workers assist with luggage at the Beijing Capital International Airport at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.
Whether checking in visitors for their flights or carrying an athlete's skis, these hermetically sealed workers facelessly run the airport. Associated Press (AP) photographers on their way home from the Olympics captured them on the job.
Passengers check their bags at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022.
Olympic workers in protective clothing have a meeting at Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.
No matter the task, it's being done in full protective gear – a last shield from the coronavirus in a zero-COVID-19 policy country.
Olympic workers in protective clothing rest after they helped travelers at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.
