Bye-bye bubble: A sendoff and last reminder of zero-COVID measures

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Feb 22, 2022 10:25 am +03 +03:00

Leaving the Winter Olympics brings one full circle with a final early morning visit to an eerily empty Beijing airport.

A volunteer carries a passenger's luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, China, Feb. 20, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Like a scene out of Steven Soderbergh's pandemic thriller "Contagion," masked travelers are greeted by an army of workers in full hazmat suits – white with blue stripes – with face shields or masks and goggles, a final, nondescript interaction after weeks inside the closed-loop that kept Games participants separate from the general population.

Airport workers assist with luggage at the Beijing Capital International Airport at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Whether checking in visitors for their flights or carrying an athlete's skis, these hermetically sealed workers facelessly run the airport. Associated Press (AP) photographers on their way home from the Olympics captured them on the job.

Passengers check their bags at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Olympic workers in protective clothing have a meeting at Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Another crew gets a push on a cart, bobsled team-like. Canada's hockey team's bags get taken for a ride.

Volunteers ride on a cart at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022.

(AP Photo)

No matter the task, it's being done in full protective gear – a last shield from the coronavirus in a zero-COVID-19 policy country.

Olympic workers in protective clothing rest after they helped travelers at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A volunteer moves a passenger's baggage at Beijing Capital International Airport after the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Reminiscent of the 90s movie "Cool Runnings" about the Jamaican bobsled team, Jamaican team members line up to check-in for their flights at Beijing Capital International Airport after the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An airport employee in protective gear works at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Olympic workers in protective clothing help travelers at the Beijing Capital International airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Olympic workers in protective clothing pose for a picture at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A passenger walks past airport employees in protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Olympic workers in protective clothing stand at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Olympic workers in protective clothing take a rest after helping travelers at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People sleep on benches next to cutouts of the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Airport workers assist with luggage at the Beijing Capital International Airport at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An Olympic worker wearing a protective suit pushes trolleys at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Olympic workers in protective clothing rest after they helped travelers at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Olympic workers in protective clothing help travelers at Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A customs officer checks forms at the Beijing Capital International Airport after the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022.

(AP Photo)

