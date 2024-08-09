"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," featuring Henry Cavill and Eiza González, has quickly become a major hit on Amazon Prime Video. This high-octane action film has rapidly ascended to the top of the platform’s most-watched list. Set against the stunning landscapes of Antalya, the movie highlights the city’s natural beauty and cultural heritage while delivering a compelling wartime drama.

The production utilized various picturesque locations across Antalya, including the Antalya EXPO Botanical Park and towns such as Demre, Muratpaşa, Ibradı, Konyaaltı, Kemer, Akseki, Serik, Finike, Alanya, Döşemealtı and Manavgat. These sites significantly contributed to showcasing Antalya’s charm on an international stage.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, this World War II film is inspired by true events. It centers on a group of British soldiers, led by Winston Churchill, who employ unconventional tactics for covert operations behind enemy lines. The narrative focuses on their daring efforts against the Nazis, providing viewers with an intense look at wartime struggles.

Since its debut, the film has garnered substantial attention and swiftly become one of Amazon Prime Video’s top-streamed offerings. Notably, Guy Ritchie also filmed his previous movie, "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre," in Antalya last year, further establishing the city as a premier location for significant film projects.