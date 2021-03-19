In photos: Polluted waters around the world

About 4 billion people experience severe water shortages for at least one month a year and around 1.6 billion people – almost a quarter of the world's population – have problems accessing a clean, safe water supply, according to the United Nations.

Workers collect plastic trash that litters the polluted Potpecko Lake near a dam's hydroelectric plant near the town of Priboj, Serbia, Jan. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)