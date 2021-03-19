Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Polluted waters around the world

by REUTERS Mar 19, 2021 12:15 pm +03 +03:00

About 4 billion people experience severe water shortages for at least one month a year and around 1.6 billion people – almost a quarter of the world's population – have problems accessing a clean, safe water supply, according to the United Nations.

Workers collect plastic trash that litters the polluted Potpecko Lake near a dam's hydroelectric plant near the town of Priboj, Serbia, Jan. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Hover boats are seen on the ice of Lake Baikal near the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye in the Irkutsk region, Russia, March 8, 2021. Lake Baikal remains one of the world's cleanest freshwater reservoirs. But pollution and the growth of weeds are harming microorganisms, sponges and some molluscs that filter its waters. The Baikal pulp and paper mill and its sewage treatment facilities were closed seven years ago, but pollution has spread significantly since then, according to local media. That, some experts say, is because pollution left behind at the industrial site is draining into the lake.

(Reuters Photo)

People are seen fishing from a wooden bridge at the Pisang Batu River, which flows through a densely populated area and is polluted by domestic waste, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, March 16, 2021. The river, on the outskirts of Jakarta, made national headlines in 2019 after plastic garbage and organic waste from nearby households completely covered its surface stretching 1.5 kilometers (.93 miles). The river has less waste after several cleanup operations, but the water is black, emitting a strong odor.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows a discarded sofa on the Tiete River near Ecological Tiete Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2021. The Rio Tiete, which flows like a vast open sewer through Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo, is among the most polluted in the country. Over 100 kilometers (62 miles) of the river are considered dead or too polluted for almost all marine life. The stinking river, which receives hundreds of tons of untreated sewage and waste every day, is a black mark on Brazil's wealthiest city.

(Reuters Photo)

Disposed garbage is seen on the shore of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 17, 2021. One of the legacy promises of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro was the cleanup of Guanabara Bay. After four years, the situation has worsened, according to data from the state environmental institute Inea. The environmental degradation of the water bodies in metropolitan Rio is putting both local ecosystems and public health at risk, Brazilian biologist Mario Moscatelli said.

(Reuters Photo)

Domestic waste is seen floating on the stream of the Citarum River in Bandung, Indonesia, March 15, 2021. The government has pledged to clean the Citarum River, considered among the world's most polluted, and make the water there drinkable by 2025, but household and industrial waste have continued to flow in its stream.

(Reuters Photo)

Water contaminated with raw sewage flows via open channels into the ocean at Hann Bay on the eastern edge of Dakar's peninsula, whose sandy shorefront is discoloured by stagnant algae, in Dakar, Senegal, March 17, 2021. Inadequate sewer infrastructure in the adjacent neighbourhoods of Hann-Bel-air and Mbao means large amounts of solid and liquid waste is released into the bay untreated year-round. On Hann beach, an artisanal fishing hub, old tires lie around a canal filed with putrid water and trash. "We live in sickness here, because our families are in direct contact with this water and this waste," said fisherman and local resident Pape Malick Ba.

(Reuters Photo)

Cars drive by the Interceptor Poniente canal in Cuautitlan, State of Mexico, Mexico, March 18, 2021. Drainage system waterways around densely populated Mexico City, like the Interceptor Poniente, are heavily polluted with sewage and trash from nearby communities. Access to reliable water services is limited in low-income areas. Mexico has one of the lowest shares of its population connected to public wastewater treatment plants in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, according to the agency.

(Reuters Photo)

A drain pipe feeds into the Euphrates River carrying sewage, near Najaf, Iraq, March 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows the Cuyahoga River in Akron, Ohio, U.S., March 17, 2021. In 1969, the Cuyahoga River caught fire due to pollution, causing Congress to pass the clean water act and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was formed.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk along the bank of the River Tame near Denton, Britain, March 17, 2021. A University of Manchester report in 2018 found that the River Tame near Denton had "the worst" level of microplastic pollution ever recorded anywhere in the world at that time.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.