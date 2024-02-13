Antalya State Opera and Ballet (DOB) will present the musical "Kanlı Nigar" ("Bloody Nigar"), one of the most important works of traditional Turkish theater, with compositions by Cem Idiz.

According to the statement from Antalya DOB, the performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Haşim Işcan Cultural Center.

The work tells the story of a woman who stands on her own feet after suffering violence at the hands of her husband and makes a living by reading fortunes with her daughter.

It will be staged by Haldun Özörten. The Antalya DOB ensemble was prepared by Mahir Seyrek. The Antalya DOB orchestra will be conducted by maestro Ömer Yöndem. The entertaining musical, in which Demet Emen assumes the role of the first violinist, features set design by Özgür Usta, costume design by Nursun Ünlü, choreography by Serhat Nüfusçu and lighting design by Mustafa Eski.

In the two-act performance, Semiha Boran will portray "Kanlı Nigar," Fatih Şanal "Hamdi," Toygarhan Atuner "Haydar," Zişan Damcıoğlu "Şetaret," Arzu Yaman "Letafet," Enis Ok "Hüsrev," Ercan Uğur "Rumelili," Ferdi Uslu "Laz," Baturalp Bilgili "Acem," Selin Telek "Ülfet," Selda Serdar "Nefaset," Ceren Aytekin "The Curious One of the Neighborhood," Mustafa Özşamlı "Naci," and Emre Aytekin will portray the role of "The Elderly."

The story takes place in Istanbul in the 1900s. Nigar, who ran away from a home where she was raised as a foster child at a young age, returns to her old neighborhood years later with her daughter Letafet, apprentice Şetaret, unfortunate foster child Nefaset and Ülfet.

The curious locals, wondering about the new women in their neighborhood, start disturbing Nigar's house at night, and events unfold in this manner. The women, proving to everyone that they can live without needing a man, serve as an inspiration to modern women with this aspect of their lives.