The Louvre Museum’s Apollo Gallery (Galerie d’Apollon) reopened to visitors on Wednesday, marking the end of months of closure following the spectacular theft of the French Crown Jewels in October 2025.

The gallery, one of the museum’s most celebrated historic spaces, had remained closed since thieves carried out a daring daytime robbery that shocked France and raised serious questions about security at the world’s most visited museum. Although the gallery is once again accessible, the stolen jewels have not returned, and visitors will instead discover the gallery primarily as a masterpiece of 17th-century architecture and decorative art.

The reopening follows extensive restoration and security work. Display cases that once housed the crown jewels have been removed, allowing the public to appreciate the richly decorated ceiling, gilded ornamentation and monumental paintings that define the gallery. The Louvre has chosen to emphasize the artistic and historical value of the space itself while the investigation into the robbery continues.

The Apollo Gallery occupies a special place in French cultural history. Originally designed during the reign of Louis XIV, it served as a model for the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles. Its lavish decoration celebrates royal power through paintings, sculptures, and intricate gilded details, making it one of the Louvre’s architectural highlights.

The October 2025 robbery remains one of the most dramatic thefts in the museum’s modern history. During the heist, thieves stole several priceless pieces from the French Crown Jewels collection, causing authorities to launch a major criminal investigation. While suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, the stolen jewels have yet to be recovered.

French authorities have since reinforced security measures at the Louvre, and the reopening of the Apollo Gallery is intended to signal a return to normal operations while preserving public access to one of France’s most significant heritage sites.

For visitors, the renewed gallery offers a different experience from the one that existed before the theft. Rather than focusing on the Crown Jewels, the presentation highlights the gallery’s artistic grandeur, its historical significance, and the exceptional craftsmanship that transformed it into one of the Louvre’s most remarkable interiors.

Although the missing jewels remain at the center of an active investigation, museum officials hope the reopening will encourage visitors to rediscover the Apollo Gallery not only as the former home of the Crown Jewels but also as an outstanding work of art in its own right.