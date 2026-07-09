The Louvre Museum in Paris will close earlier than usual from July 10 to July 13 due to extreme heat affecting France, the museum announced.

According to a statement posted on the museum's official X account, visiting hours will be shortened in response to the ongoing heat wave. During the four-day period, the museum will close to visitors at 4 p.m. local time.

The same schedule change will also apply to the Eugene-Delacroix National Museum, which is operated by the Louvre.

The Louvre previously reduced its opening hours on June 24-28 during an earlier heat wave.

The museum's historic building tends to retain heat throughout the day during periods of extreme temperatures, making working conditions for staff and the visitor experience increasingly difficult.

French authorities have issued an orange-level heat alert for 72 departments as high temperatures continue to affect much of the country.