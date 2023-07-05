Türkiye's Mardin Artuklu University, in collaboration with a team of experts, is currently conducting an extensive archaeological surface survey in the districts of Artuklu, Kızıltepe, Yeşilli and Nusaybin to shed light on the Pleistocene and early Holocene periods, uncovering evidence of ancient human habitation in the region.

The team of experts is currently led by Ergül Kodaş, a faculty member in the Department of Archaeology at Mardin Artuklu University. Kodaş emphasized the significance of the southeast Anatolian region as a vital part of northern Mesopotamia. This area holds great importance for research on the Neolithization process in the Near East.

Mardin Artuklu University (MAU) is conducting an archaeological surface survey related to the Pleistocene and early Holocene periods in four districts of Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, July 4, 2023. (AA Photo)

The region, primarily composed of limestone, boasts a multitude of caves. These caves have yielded many artifacts dating back to the Paleolithic Age, providing compelling evidence of human presence spanning hundreds of thousands of years.

Analyzing the settlements from the prehistoric period, the researchers found a concentration of ancient communities situated between mountain ranges, reaching altitudes of up to 1,200 meters (3,900 feet), and the nearby plains at an average altitude of 500 meters. The team also identified several settlements dating back to the Neolithic Age within close proximity to one another, separated by distances of merely 300-400 meters. Prominent locations indicate the likelihood of a transition from a semi-nomadic to a more settled lifestyle, possibly beginning in the Epi-Paleolithic period.

Mardin Artuklu University (MAU) is conducting an archaeological surface survey related to the Pleistocene and early Holocene periods in four districts of Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, July 4, 2023. (AA Photo)

Kodaş expressed his excitement over the findings, remarking: "These findings not only highlight the ancient history of human habitation in the region but also provide insights into the transition toward a more settled way of life during the early stages of the Neolithic Age."