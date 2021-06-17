Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a castle dating back 2,800 years ago on a mountain at an altitude of 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) in the Gürpınar district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. According to their examinations, the findings show that the castle had been used by different civilizations since the Urartians.

The remains were unearthed during an excavation project sponsored by Van Yüzüncü Yıl University. A large cistern with a depth of 6.5 meters, a length of 6.5 meters and a diameter of 2.5 meters, walls and ceramic artifacts were also found in the castle.

"Although it is believed to be dated back to the Urartian era like the Van Castle, we see that it was mostly used in the Middle Ages," Rafet Çavuşoğlu, the head of the excavation team and an archeology professor at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We understand from the ceramic pieces, the cistern and the city walls that this place was built about 2,800 years ago," he said. He added that limestone rock and sandstone were used in the construction of the walls in the area.

The newly found castle will contribute to the historical richness of the district, Hayrullah Tanış, district mayor of Gürpınar, said. "In cooperation with Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, we made an important discovery here. We found a new castle witnessing the Urartian period and the Middle Ages. This discovery excites us in terms of tourism and culture," Tanış added.