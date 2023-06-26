Archaeologists have unearthed a shrine dating back 4,000 years in the Netherlands.

The town of Tiel published a statement on Friday stating that the sanctuary was discovered in the central part of the country and had a solar calendar.

Municipal archaeologist Ilse Schuuring reportedly said the work took six years to complete.

The reconstruction sample revealed to the press on Wednesday proves the shrine boasted a spectacular build during its time. The statement added that the ancient temple has seven mounds of earth, and is located at the Medel industrial estate.

Archaeologists found the remains of 80 people cremated and buried inside the shrine. According to the source, the ancient building was a location for celebrations, rituals, and burial for 800 years.

One of the mounds was used as a solar calendar to determine the time of the year.

Ties with Mesopotamia

The glass bead, which is considered to have come from Mesopotamia, is one of the most interesting pieces found in the area and is regarded as the oldest ever found in the Netherlands. The discovery suggests populations based in Medel were in contact with people living 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles) away.

A detailed scientific report will be published after thorough research is completed in the fall.