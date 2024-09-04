The third Arnica Art Land Workshop, aimed at extending art beyond the major cities and into the broader country, was held in collaboration with the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum.

The event took place at the museum located in the village of Beşpınar, Bayburt, from Aug. 11-18. Under the slogan “Art Flowing to Its Birthplace,” the workshop featured 11 artists from various disciplines.

Founded and chaired by Senur Akın Biçer, and curated by Fırat Neziroğlu, the workshop brought together artists to connect the past with the present and future through their work. In a nature-immersed setting, artists utilized various techniques to translate colors onto canvas and fabric. The resulting works are now on display at the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum and can be viewed throughout September in the museum's Loru Han. The pieces will also be exhibited in Istanbul and Mersin.

Senur Akın Biçer, founder of the Arnica Art Land Workshop and member of the advisory board, shared insights into this impactful art project.

Biçer, who is also the chairperson of Arnica, one of Türkiye’s most beloved small appliance brands, has been involved in the business world since high school. Her passion for art evolved from a hobby into a profound commitment. She has studied traditional arts extensively, including two years of illumination training at Topkapı Palace, Sumi-e lessons from Hikmet Barutçugil, and plant illustration and Sumi-e training at the London Art College. After 12 years of study, she obtained a master's degree in Sumi-e.

Senur Akın Biçer, founder of the Arnica Art Land Workshop and member of the advisory board poses with the curator Fırat Neziroğlu, Bayburt, Türkiye, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Arnica)

Biçer’s interest in Sumi-e began in the early 1990s during a trip to Taiwan, where she encountered this unique art form. Sumi-e, which emphasizes minimal brushstrokes, captivated her with its philosophy of irrevocable actions – reflecting life itself. She continued her studies in Japan, earning a master's degree from the Nihon-Shuji Calligraphy Society. Her Sumi-e work is often combined with ebru art, bridging two rich cultural traditions.

The Arnica Art Land concept emerged from Biçer’s experiences with her father, Hasan Akın, who integrated art into product design. This background inspired her to address the issue of art being concentrated in major cities. Together with her brother, Serhan Akın, she initiated the Arnica Art Land Workshop to spread art throughout Türkiye.

The workshops held in 2022 and 2023 in Mersin and this year in Bayburt brought together diverse artists for a weeklong creative process. These events facilitated both personal and professional connections among artists, enriching their artistic experiences. The artworks produced will be exhibited in various locations, including Mersin and Istanbul.

Looking ahead, Biçer plans to continue expanding the workshop to different regions of Türkiye, with the next focus on Central Anatolia. The goal is to further integrate art into various communities and enhance public engagement with artistic endeavors.

Biçer emphasizes the unifying power of art and the significant impact of supporting artists and cultural initiatives. She remains committed to advancing these efforts and fostering a deeper appreciation for art across Türkiye.