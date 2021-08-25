Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

by Agencies Aug 25, 2021 11:21 am +03 +03:00

The Paralympics began Tuesday in the same empty National Stadium – during the same pandemic – as the opening and closing ceremonies of the recently completed Tokyo Olympics.

Japan's Karin Morisaki (L), Yui Kamiji (C) and Shunsuke Uchida light the Paralympic cauldron during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Japan's national flag is raised as the national anthem is sung at the start of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Tourch bearers carry the Paralympic flame during the opening ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A performer takes part in the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A member of Ecuador's team arrives during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A Mexican athlete points at his nation's flag during the opening ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Turkey's team arrives at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Performers during the opening ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A dancer performs during the opening ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Performers take part in the opening ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Athletes from Japan enter the stadium during the opening ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Athletes arrive at the stadium for the opening ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over National Stadium, as viewed from Shibuya Sky observation deck, during the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Fireworks illuminate the National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Olympic flame after it has been reignited for the Paralympics, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Protesters hold signs near the national stadium during the opening ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.