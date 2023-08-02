"In the woods is the perpetual youth," Ralph Waldo Emerson said in his transcendentalist manifesto "I became a transparent eyeball." This profound statement reminds us of the perpetual cycle of life and death in nature and the boundless emotions it evokes within us. For this, nature, being the greatest masterpiece of art, serves as an endless source of inspiration for artists.

Arnica, renowned for its design-oriented approach in the small home appliances sector, took a leap of faith with the purest of instincts and established the captivating Arnica Art Land Workshop in the enchanting Mersin Borcak plateau, nestled within the Toros Mountains. Spanning 30 acres of forested land, this sanctuary of nature becomes a nurturing ground for artists to unleash their creativity.

Being so closely intertwined with art is not a common occurrence for a brand that designs household appliances. Of course, it requires a sense of creativity in terms of aesthetics but this is fostering purely fine arts. Yet Arnica's chairperson of the board, Senur Akın Biçer, and his brother Serhat Akın are creating an extraordinary dynamic by bringing contemporary art to the forefront and strengthening Mersin's name in the art world. Since its establishment, Arnica has been a consistent supporter of the arts. In fact, they wholeheartedly work to elevate Türkiye's position in international art circles, which they consider a legacy passed down by their late father, Hasan Akın.

A view of Borcak plateau, where artists were hosted as part of the Arnica Art Land Workshop, Mersin, Türkiye, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

The primary goal of this exceptional art workshop is to contribute to the development of contemporary art, interweave Mersin's name with art, and create a contemporary museum for the city. This transformative project invites artists to this mesmerizing plateau, offering them the freedom to create their masterpieces in such a beautiful environment. As soon as one steps foot into the captivating landscape, nature infuses a sense of artistic identity because of the endless sources of inspiration that surround them. The tranquility and serenity of the environment empower the artists to produce magnificent works.

Also establishing an immersive environment where art and nature harmoniously merge, inspiring artists to create meaningful works that resonate with the essence of life itself, the workshop contributes to moving art away from the Istanbul-centric axis. This approach allows art to reflect the cultural diversity and richness of different regions and provides opportunities for its development and exhibition not only in major metropolises but also in other cities and villages.

As part of this journey, the press team had the privilege of witnessing the progress with the exceptional organization and planning hosted by Senur Akın Biçer. We even experienced a unique opportunity under the guidance of Arnica Art Land's Artistic director and curator, the artist Denizhan Özer. Dividing into two different groups, the press team was encouraged to create their own artwork, making us feel like true artists. Although many of us lacked painting skills, the outcome mainly resulted in abstract and expressive shapes and colors.

The artworks produced during the workshop will be initially showcased at Arnica's factory located in the Mersin Tarsus Organized Industrial Zone. This display served as an introduction to the vibrant creativity that thrived within the workshop's collaborative atmosphere.

The inaugural Arnica Art Land Art Workshop took place in 2022, hosting 32 artists, and became a platform for painters working with diverse techniques to share their experiences. The workshop showcased 80 remarkable pieces of art.

The significance of implementing this project in a city like Mersin cannot be overstated in that sense. Despite being a city known for its natural beauty, seaside tourism, and rich historical and cultural heritage, Mersin has often remained under its potential. Taking art away from Istanbul's epicenter and spreading it to Anatolia marks one of the most important steps in this direction.

Mersin holds a special place due to the presence of Yumuktepe, one of the largest examples of the Neolithic period, which gained popularity with the discovery of Göbeklitepe. The settlement, which dates back to around 7500 B.C. and continued uninterrupted until A.D. 1000, is of immense archaeological importance, with 33 layers unearthed during excavations.

The façade of St. Paul Church in Tarsus, Mersin, Türkiye, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

On the other hand, Mersin was also home to St. Paul, also known as the Apostle Paul or Saul of Tarsus, who is considered one of the most significant figures in early Christianity. His birthplace in Tarsus holds great importance for faith tourism for the city in that sense, with the presence of St. Paul's well and church further enhancing its significance.

Originally named Saul, he was born in a Jewish family but everything changed for him when he had an encounter with the risen Jesus on the road to Damascus, according to the biblical account in Acts of the Apostles. While on his way to Damascus to arrest Christians, Saul was struck down by a blinding light, and he heard the voice of Jesus asking him, "Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?" This experience transformed Saul's life, leading to a radical conversion to Christianity. He became a devoted follower of Jesus and underwent baptism, receiving the Holy Spirit in Damascus.