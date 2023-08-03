Bodrum's esteemed Villa Maçakızı hosted the exclusive Range Rover House event in a captivating celebration of luxury and refinement. Over the course of three unforgettable days, guests were treated to an array of extraordinary experiences, ranging from gastronomic delights to mesmerizing art, from wellness pursuits to the pure joy of living life to the fullest.

Bodrum's cultural landscape was forever transformed when the prestigious "Art Curation by Range Rover" exhibition opened its doors. Nestled in the city's heart, this remarkable showcase brought together the essence of the iconic Range Rover brand and the boundless expressive power of art. The result? An unforgettable journey through creativity and opulence that left visitors utterly mesmerized.

As I stepped into the exhibition hall, I was immediately captivated by the seamless fusion of two seemingly distinct worlds – the world of automobiles and the world of art. The exhibition was a symphony of visual delights, with each artwork thoughtfully placed alongside a sleek Range Rover vehicle, creating a harmonious connection between the two.

In the exhibition, which was brought to life in cooperation with Muse Contemporary, founded by the curator Ayşe Pınar Akalın, seven titles symbolizing the luxury understanding of the brand were presented to the guests with the works of seven different global artists.

As I wandered through the exhibition, I couldn't help but marvel at how each artwork seemed to reflect a facet of the Range Rover experience – the power, the elegance and the sense of adventure that the brand embodies. It was as if the artists had captured the very essence of Range Rover and translated it into their work, infusing the exhibition with a powerful emotional resonance.

In addition to the values ​​of "being refined," "focusing on the future," "choosing the best," "looking effortless" and "being a world citizen," the title I liked the most was "being original," which I think is one of the most needed values ​​of our age.

The artwork by Jake Michael Singer, Bodrum, Türkiye, July 26, 2023. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Recycled glass sculpture

The first artist, Artem Artis, captured hearts with his recycled glass pieces into ethereal sculptures. By elevating this age-old material, commonly used in our daily lives, his art sheds light on the importance of environmental awareness and the limitless possibilities of artistic expression. Through his sculptures, Artem invites us to see beauty in overlooked materials, inspiring a deeper connection with the environment and a sense of responsibility toward its preservation.

The eternal balance in the sculptures representing the feminine and masculine energy, made of porcelain and concrete by Russian artist couple Yulia Baytrova and Marat Mukhametov, who has just settled in Türkiye, is meticulously designed with the details in the simple designs. The work refers to the "being refined" value.

Focusing on the future

Exploring the limits of geological forces, artist Tom Fellows uses intense pressure and high temperatures to shape materials through melting, traumatizing, and sanding. In this process, the works of the artist, who gives up control and allows the materials to determine the composition, are never completely finished. Space is left for the works to continue to develop. Using the materials of everyday life, the artist transforms them from their original purpose into contemporary contexts.

Bonbon sculptures

Famous for his bonbon sculptures, French artist Laurence Jenk reflects simplicity and universality. His bonbons represent childhood memories of receiving the candy that his mother had forbidden him to eat from his grandfather as a reward. The work of the artist, who shares the message that the beautiful things in life should not come only as a reward, but should be given as a source of joy and happiness, meets art lovers within the scope of Range Rover House.

Another highlight of the exhibition is "Choosing the Best." The abstract bird sculpture, meticulously made of stainless steel, represents freedom. Young South African artist Jake Michael Singer is counted among the top 21 contemporary artists of the 21st century and seeks absolute perfection in his work.

Alea Pınar Du Pre points to the profile of today's women in her portraits as female artists. Adopting the image of a beautiful and successful woman with a post-feminist approach, Brigitte Bardot, seen as the icon of beauty and attraction of the last century, fascinates the audience with her optically effective work. The starting point of Du Pre's portraits is cubism and the disintegration of the atom. The conflict between general relativity and quantum mechanics, manifested by the confrontation of clarity and uncertainty, constitutes the critical phases of the series.

Finally, the event experience has shown that when art meets automotive brilliance, a captivating synergy emerges, leaving onlookers with a profound appreciation for the power of creativity.