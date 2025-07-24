Bodrum, the Aegean’s favorite summer spot, mixes beach life, parties and history with a touch of glamour. But there’s more, this stylish town is also full of exciting art shows. As my summer kicked off in Bodrum, I loved discovering the new exhibitions around town.

'I Was Here'

Bodrum Loft, known for its blend of art, nature and modern living, is hosting Almine Rech’s first-ever exhibition in Türkiye this summer, in collaboration with Artsa Consultancy. Titled "I Was Here," the show explores the traces we leave behind and our sense of existence, featuring works by Cesar Baldaccini, Agustín Cardenas, En Iwamura, Ryan Schneider, Tia-Thuy Nguyen and Alejandro Cardenas. With galleries in Paris, London, New York and more, Almine Rech’s debut in Bodrum marks a major moment for the local art scene. I was especially struck by Baldaccini’s iconic finger sculpture, which I had previously seen in Qatar, now making a statement in Bodrum and, as always, Ryan Schneider’s piece stood out with its bold presence.

An artwork by Cesar Baldaccini is on display at Bodrum Loft in Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, July 20, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Walk through 'Earth Remembers'

Another must-see show this summer is "Earth Remembers," hosted by BOBO by The Stay in Bodrum’s stunning Cennet Koyu. Set among olive trees and backed by Borusan Otomotiv, this open-air sculpture exhibition brings together nine international contemporary artists in a powerful nature-meets-art experience. Curated by Herve Mikaeloff and Selcan Atılgan and organized by Artsa Consultancy, the exhibition features large-scale works from artists like Alicja Kwade, Angela Bulloch, Arne Quinze, Camille Henrot, Gisela Colon, Marion Verboom, Sabine Marcelis, Ugo Rondinone and Wang Keping, many of whom have shown at major venues like the Venice Biennale and Tate Modern. Each sculpture creates a unique dialogue with its surroundings, inviting viewers to reflect on nature, memory and time. My personal favorite was the piece by Sabine Marcelis, an unforgettable sensory experience using light and color that stood out among the olive trees. "Earth Remembers" is on view until Aug. 31 and offers a beautiful mix of calm, creativity, and connection with the land.

Selcan Atılgan (L), Funda Karayel (C) and Sabine Marcelis (R) pose together in Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, July 19, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Experience 'Our 5th Summer Together'

One of the most impressive exhibitions to visit this summer is "Our 5th Summer Together," presented by Let’s Keep Talking Art Gallery at METT Bodrum. Curated by Semra Fırat, the show explores the deep connection between nature, people and time through paintings, sculptures, photographs and installations. Featuring powerful works by artists like Alper Aydın, Beste Alperat, Berat Işık and more, the exhibition invites viewers to reflect on memory, emotion and the human bond with nature. I was especially moved by Beste Alperat’s sculpture. The harmony between the piece and the Bodrum view created a stunning atmosphere. Another standout was Berat Işık’s Even if you erase the truth, the trace remains, which left a lasting impression. This exhibition is a must-see for anyone seeking a meaningful art experience this summer.

An artwork by artist Beste Alperat is on display at METT Bodrum, Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, July 19, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Scorpios Bodrum brings 'Encounters'

In addition to these local highlights, Scorpios, the iconic beach destination and creative gathering spot in both Mykonos and Bodrum, returns on July 25, 2025, with the third edition of its annual summer art program Encounters, co-hosted with HOFA Gallery. Dedicated to immersive art, ritual and digital storytelling, this year’s program brings together leading female voices in generative and digital art, including Maja Petric, Operator, Sasha Stiles and Krista Kim. One of the standout performances, "Repeat as Necessary" by the artist duo Operator, transforms Bodrum’s Ritual Space with a durational choreographic piece exploring trance, breath and the body as living technology. Sasha Stiles, a pioneer in AI poetry, presents "Heart Mantras" – a self-writing poem generated from AI variations of her original work, projected onto mirrored sculptures in a meditative, multi-sensory installation.