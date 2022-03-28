Best of Academy Awards 2022

Ariana DeBose (L), winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story, Troy Kotsur (C), winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA", and Jessica Chastain, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," pose in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)