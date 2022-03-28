Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
Best of Academy Awards 2022

by Agencies Mar 28, 2022 11:01 am +03 +03:00

Ariana DeBose accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "West Side Story" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Diane Guerrero poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Beyonce is shown on a large screen as she performs the song "Be Alive" from "King Richard" during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Timothee Chalamet (R) poses with fans on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner and Andrew Garfield pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Nicole Kidman reacts before the start of the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Vanessa Hudgens poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Rickey Thompson poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ben Proudfoot wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for "The Queen of Basketball" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Saniyya Sidney poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ariana DeBose (L), winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story, Troy Kotsur (C), winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA", and Jessica Chastain, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," pose in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Billie Eilish (L) and Finneas, winner of the award for best original song for "No Time To Die" from "No Time To Die," pose in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Rosie Perez (L) and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Zendaya arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Will Smith accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Combination picture showing Will Smith (R) hitting Chris Rock as the comedian spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Lady Gaga (L) and Liza Minnelli present the award for best picture at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, Becky G and Luis Fonsi perform the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the animated film "Encanto" during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Uma Thurman (L), Samuel L. Jackson (C) and John Travolta present the award for Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A message is projected to show support for Ukraine at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Amy Schumer performs in a skit at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sebastian Yatra performs the song "Dos Oruguitas" from the animated film "Encanto" during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Kenneth Branagh accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Belfast" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Troy Kotsur (L) signs as he accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in "CODA" from presenter Yuh-jung Youn at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

From left to right, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Emila Jones, Amy Forsyth, and Daniel Durant pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

