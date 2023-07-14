The July 15 Association has organized a special art week to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the treacherous July 15 coup attempt to ensure that the events of that day are not forgotten.

Film week

The annual "ON5SIFIR7" film week, a collaborative effort between the July 15 Association and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, began with great anticipation, featuring a curated selection of films.

Thanks to the generous support of the Zeytinburnu Municipality, the year 2023's edition revolves around the captivating theme of "Freedom." Alongside the screenings, one of the highlights of the week was the highly anticipated panel titled "Freedom in Cinema: Secrets and Boundaries," which provided insightful discussions on the topic.

Photography exhibition

To ensure that the profound impact of the night of July 15 is never forgotten and remains indelibly etched in the collective memory, the July 15 Association has meticulously curated a series of exhibitions. These exhibitions are to be held at various squares and at different times, in locations including Bahçelievler, Tuzla, Üsküdar, Bağcılar, Zeytinburnu and Esenler.

Entitled "O An" ("That Moment") this extraordinary photography exhibition aims to bring together a poignant collection of unforgettable images captured during the night of July 15. By presenting these photographs collectively, the exhibition serves as a powerful testament to the resilience, unity and unwavering spirit of the people during that fateful night.

Through this exhibition, the July 15 Association seeks to honor the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought against the forces that threatened democracy. It also aims to educate and inspire future generations, ensuring that the lessons learned from this pivotal moment in history are never forgotten.

The opening of "That Moment" photography exhibition at Tuzla Municipality, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

Theater play

The play "252," a collaborative effort between the July 15 Association and Devriye Theater, serves as a powerful medium for recounting the events of July 15 on stage. This thought-provoking production aims to bring the audience closer to the experiences and emotions of that pivotal night.

In a heartfelt tribute to the memory of July 15, these special events have been organized to reunite the nation in Bağcılar and Esenler on the seventh anniversary of the treacherous coup attempt. By gathering together in these locations, people honored the resilience and courage displayed by their fellow citizens during those critical moments.

Through performing "252," the July 15 Association and Devriye Theater hope to create a deeply impactful and immersive experience that not only educates but also inspires unity and remembrance by reliving the events of that night through the powerful medium of theater.