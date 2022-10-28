'More than a car: 'Türkiye's national car Togg releases colors

Türkiye's global technology brand Togg serving in the field of mobility was inspired by the country's beauty for the exterior colors of its first electric smart car, which will launch in the first quarter of 2023.

