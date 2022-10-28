Daily Sabah logo

'More than a car: 'Türkiye's national car Togg releases colors

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 28, 2022 9:47 pm +03 +03:00

Türkiye's global technology brand Togg serving in the field of mobility was inspired by the country's beauty for the exterior colors of its first electric smart car, which will launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Togg, inspired by the country's fascinating natural beauty, named the exterior colors of the car after Turkish regions – "Anadolu" (Anatolia), "Gemlik," "Oltu," "Kula," "Kapadokya" (Capadoccia) and "Pamukkale," in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 28, 2022.

IHA

Togg, which set out to be "more than a car," will introduce the "Colors of Türkiye" to consumers with the first innately electric smart device in the C-SUV segment that will be put on the market in the first quarter of next year.

"Oltu:" The striking blackness of the Oltu stone, its shiny texture and its solid structure.

AA

"We are inspired by the unique richness of our country, as we embark on this journey with the aim of creating a brand whose intellectual and industrial property 100% belongs to Türkiye, which will compete at the global level, and to create the core of the Turkish mobility ecosystem," said Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş.

"Kapadokya:" The earth and sand beige of Cappadocia's extraordinary natural wonders that are the fairy chimnies.

AA

Kula's natural structure, rocks and valleys brings together the gray magnificence of the earth's millions of years of history.

AA

"Anadolu:" The red that reflects the friendliness and passion of the Anatolian lands.

AA

"We are inspired by the duality theme that we emphasize in our logo which represents the blending of the 'emotional' East with the 'rational' Western cultures," added Karakaş.

The dazzling whiteness of the Pamukkale travertines.

AA

The blue waters of Gemlik, where the Togg campus is located, under the shade of olive trees.

AA

