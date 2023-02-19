The recent earthquake in Türkiye, which was centered in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş and felt in 10 other provinces and neighboring countries, including Syria and Lebanon, has left many people affected and in need of support.

In response, the Turkish art community has united to raise funds for the relief effort, with contemporary artists selling their work to help those impacted by the disaster. From paintings to sculptures, these artists utilized their talents to help those in need.

The response from the art community has been overwhelmingly positive, with artists from across the country joining forces to support those affected by the earthquake. Artists, including Refik Anadol, Kübra Doğu, Arda Büyük, Ülkü Yılmaz and Özgür Demirci, whose works ranged from abstract paintings to photographs and installations, offering a unique perspective on the disaster and its impact on the people of Türkiye.

Refik Anadol

New media artist Refik Anadol has announced an Ethereum fundraising campaign via Twitter. The artist, best known for his artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic art, hoped to gather support from the web3 community in an effort to aid those affected by the disaster. "Hope we can gather together a strong support in web3 community!" said Refik Anadol in a tweet announcing the campaign. As of writing this article, over 3.7 Ethereum (around $6,000) had been deposited into Ahbap’s crypto account, as confirmed by the artist. The funds raised will provide crucial support to those affected by the earthquake, helping them rebuild their lives and communities. The artist's generosity and commitment to using his art to support those in need is an inspiration to us all and a reminder of the good that can be achieved when we work together.

The funding campaign initiated by artist Özgür Demirci. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Kübra Doğu

Kübra Doğu, another artist participating in the fundraising effort, is known for her stunning paintings that depict human beings from an evolutionary and dynamic perspective. Her works are characterized by vibrant colors and bold brush strokes, which demonstrate her artistic creativity and passion. By selling several of her pieces to support the relief effort, Kübra Doğu is using her talent to positively impact the lives of those affected by the earthquake.

Ülkü Yılmaz

Ülkü Yılmaz is another participating artist who is known for her evocative paintings that explore the human experience. Her works are characterized by powerful imagery and bold use of color, which demonstrate her artistic talent and unique style. By joining the fundraising effort, Ülkü Yılmaz is demonstrating her commitment to helping those affected by the earthquake and using her artistic abilities to create a positive impact.

Arda Büyük

Arda Büyük, a well-known painter in Türkiye, is using his artistic talent to raise funds for the earthquake victims. Büyük is recognized for his use of vivid colors and striking compositions. His efforts to support the relief effort demonstrate the transformative power of art and the generosity of the human spirit. By offering his artwork to those in need, Büyük is using his talent to create a positive impact on the lives of others, inspiring hope and resilience in the face of disaster.

A tweet of Refik Anadol to raise awareness on earthquake relief efforts. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Özgür Demirci

Özgür Demirci is one of the many Turkish artists using talent and creativity to support the earthquake relief effort. He is selling his stunning and vibrant paintings with all proceeds going toward helping those affected by the disaster. By doing so, he is exerting a positive influence on the lives of victims and demonstrating that the art world can come together to make a difference.

The artists are selling their works through a platform specifically created for this purpose, which is hosted on the website sanatladayanisma.org. This platform provides a space for artists to showcase and sell their works, with all proceeds going toward disaster relief efforts. By visiting the website, you can browse through the works of these talented Turkish artists and make a difference in the lives of those affected by the earthquake.

The funds raised through the platform will provide crucial support to those in need, and the art world's generosity will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the lives of those affected. We hope that this effort will inspire others to support the earthquake relief effort and assist the needy.