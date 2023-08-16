Patriarch Bartholomew leads 10th mass at Türkiye's Sümela

Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew presided over a Divine Liturgy to mark the Assumption of Mary at the ancient Sümela Monastery in Türkiye's Black Sea city of Trabzon.
The ceremony, which took place on Aug. 15, holds profound reverence as the "Day of the Ascension of the Virgin Mary," and is set against the backdrop of the historic Sümela Monastery, restored by Türkiye's Culture Ministry, nestled within the Altındere Valley in Trabzon, Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2023.
Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by the Orthodox clergy, embarked on the journey from Istanbul to Trabzon via a prearranged flight, signifying the paramount importance of the impending ceremony.
At the airport's VIP lounge, the patriarch received a warm welcome from businessman Efkan Mayor and Ertuğrul Genç, the former mayor of Maçka.