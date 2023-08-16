Patriarch Bartholomew leads 10th mass at Türkiye's Sümela

Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew presided over a Divine Liturgy to mark the Assumption of Mary at the ancient Sümela Monastery in Türkiye's Black Sea city of Trabzon.

The ceremony, which took place on Aug. 15, holds profound reverence as the "Day of the Ascension of the Virgin Mary," and is set against the backdrop of the historic Sümela Monastery, restored by Türkiye's Culture Ministry, nestled within the Altındere Valley in Trabzon, Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2023.

AA