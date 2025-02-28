In recent years, artificial intelligence has become a central topic of discussion and research within both academic and professional circles.

As technology continues to evolve rapidly, experts are analyzing its implications across various sectors. Among the latest contributions to this growing field is "Artificial Intelligence and Society," a book by Mahmut Özer, a prominent academic and former minister of national education. In this work, Özer examines the accelerating development of AI and its profound effects on industries, education and the global economy.

Özer, born in 1968, is a distinguished Turkish academic and politician. In 2021, he was appointed minister of national education of the Republic of Türkiye after a distinguished academic career. He served as a faculty member at Istanbul Technical University (ITU), where he specialized in educational policies, digitalization and reforms in the education system.

Özer has also contributed significantly to the discourse on artificial intelligence and its societal implications. In his book, "Artificial Intelligence and Society," he offers a comprehensive examination of the rapid development and multifaceted applications of AI technology. The book underscores the far-reaching effects of AI, not only within technology but throughout society. Özer examines how AI is fundamentally altering industries, reshaping job markets and transforming educational systems.

The book discusses the profound opportunities AI presents while also highlighting the challenges it brings. Of particular concern is the risk posed to individuals who fail to acquire the necessary skills to adapt to the evolving job market. Those who do not update their skill sets may face job displacement or find themselves relegated to lower-paying roles.

In addition to examining these risks, "Artificial Intelligence and Society" investigates the broader social and economic consequences of AI, including the potential for increased income inequality. It also emphasizes AI's role in education, considering how it will change traditional learning processes and the skills that future generations will need to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Özer also addresses the intensifying international competition in AI development. By referencing the developments between China and the United States, he analyzes the global implications of AI advancements and how this technological race may reshape geopolitical dynamics.