Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In Photos: Protesters block highway construction in German forest

by DAILY SABAH Nov 18, 2020 11:05 am +03 +03:00

Dozens of police officers were deployed to the Dannenroeder forest north of Frankfurt to protect the workers and to remove the activists, who built tree houses and erected barricades in the area to try to prevent the felling of trees to build a road.

Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Special Police officers try to get an environmental activist down from a tree during a protest against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Oct. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers prepare to clear wooden barricades to make way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany Nov. 10, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers detain an environmental activist protesting against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Oct. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A police officer carries a part of an activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany Nov. 10, 2020. The writing reads: "Clearing tank."

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers stroll through the protesters' camp as demonstrators sleep ahead of a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

German activist Carola Rackete attends a protest as demonstrators block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 10, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A banner hangs from a treehouse at the activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 10, 2020. The banner reads: "For humans and nature. Forest and water protection instead of asphalt desert."

(Reuters Photo)

A banner is seen as a protester sits on a treehouse to block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 10, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers clear barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators erect wooden barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows a lit candle left on a tree stump by activists after a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers lead a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows a tree stump with paint marking nails hammered in by demonstrators so the tree wouldn't be cut by a chainsaw, during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator sits in a lone tree, with cut down trees in the background, in a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A police officer walks with a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters sit on wooden platforms during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers pull down an activist from a hammock during a protest against the fall of the Dannenroeder forest for a highway near Niederklein, Germany, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Special police officers stand in the basket of a crane next to a treehouse during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers walk under activists, hanging in a wooden tripod and hammocks during a protest against the fall of the Dannenroeder forest for a highway near Niederklein, Germany on Nov. 12, 2020.

(Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Protesters sit on wooden platforms during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers try to get demonstrators down from hammocks during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.