In Photos: Protesters block highway construction in German forest

Dozens of police officers were deployed to the Dannenroeder forest north of Frankfurt to protect the workers and to remove the activists, who built tree houses and erected barricades in the area to try to prevent the felling of trees to build a road.

Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)