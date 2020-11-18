In Photos: Protesters block highway construction in German forest

Dozens of police officers were deployed to the Dannenroeder forest north of Frankfurt to protect the workers and to remove the activists, who built tree houses and erected barricades in the area to try to prevent the felling of trees to build a road.
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.