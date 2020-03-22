New Zealand artist Bruce Mahalski always wanted to work in a museum, but when that didn’t work out, he opened one himself.
The Museum of Natural Mystery, housed in his villa in the South Island city of Dunedin, displays a gallery of curiosities, thanks to his lifelong passion for collecting zoological, biological and ethnological artifacts.
The skulls and bones are drawn from more than 300 species, many of which he has turned into intricate bone sculptures.
Most of the materials for Mahalski's art are sourced from the collecting trips he takes, to the beach, to forests and paddocks. Others come from animals found squashed on the side of the road.
The artist, who has a science degree and is able to recognize most bones at a glance, made his first foray into bone art in 2005, when he made a "bone gun" for an anti-war exhibition. He covered cheap plastic machine guns with hundreds of tiny animal bones to protest against children's war toys and the escalation of the so-called war on terror.
Ever since, he has specialized in working with bones. Inspired by old Victorian-era displays, Mahalski arranges the bones of animals including rabbits, possums, chickens and seals, and fish fins, to create striking creatures or textural bone surfaces.
