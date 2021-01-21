In photos: The US inauguration of Joe Biden

Some 200,000 American, state and territorial flags were placed on the National Mall to represent people who could not attend because of COVID-19, which has killed 400,000 people in the United States. In the past, the Capitol was packed with thousands trying to witness history.

A general view of the Capitol during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)