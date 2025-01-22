Melek Zeynep Bulut’s artwork, titled "Duo," has been honored with an award in the "Excellence in Art and Design Curation" category at the Createurs Design Awards in France.

The award ceremony, held in Paris, recognized winners in 14 categories.

The "Andree Putman Lifetime Achievement Award" was given to architect Norman Foster, while the "Le Prix Charlotte Perriand Award" was awarded to renowned Japanese architectural duo SANAA, consisting of Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, known for their minimalist and poetic design approach.

In a statement shared on her social media account, Bulut expressed her gratitude: "We have been awarded in the 'Excellence in Art and Design Curation' category in Paris. Offering the world a good idea, increasing excitement for consciousness and knowledge and the ability to critically evaluate information are awards in themselves. Everyone who sincerely embraces this is a winner. I send my heartfelt love to this valuable community and universal unity."

The Createurs Design Awards marks Melek Zeynep Bulut's fourth international award.