Storming of Baghdad's palace: Pro-Sadr protests and a quick swim

Dozens of angry supporters of the powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's ceremonial Republican Palace building in Iraq's fortified Green Zone shortly after al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics for good.

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wave a national flag from the roof of the government palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 29, 2022.

AP