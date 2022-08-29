Storming of Baghdad's palace: Pro-Sadr protests and a quick swim

Dozens of angry supporters of the powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's ceremonial Republican Palace building in Iraq's fortified Green Zone shortly after al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics for good.
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wave a national flag from the roof of the government palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 29, 2022.
Al-Sadr said earlier Monday he was done with politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock.
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather outside and on the balcony of the government's headquarters in the capital Baghdad's Green Zone, Iraq, Aug. 29, 2022.
The leader of the Sadrist movement, al-Sadr's announcement prompted supporters, who had been on a sit-in at the Iraqi parliament since July, to storm the Republican Palace.
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr gather outside the government's headquarters in the capital Baghdad's Green Zone, Iraq, Aug. 29, 2022.
The chaos sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years.
Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr face off with supporters of the Coordination Framework, a group of Shiite parties, in the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 29, 2022.
