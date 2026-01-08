The International Carpet and Flooring Expo (ICFE), the global meeting point for the carpet industry, has opened its doors for the third time at the Istanbul Expo Center (IFM) from Jan. 6-9, 2026.

Organized by TÜYAP Fair Group in cooperation with the Istanbul Carpet Exporters’ Association (IHIB) and the Southeast Anatolian Carpet Exporters’ Association (GAHIB), the expo is drawing record attendance, attracting visitors from six continents and showcasing ambitious growth targets.

Special exhibits

The expo features a range of events aimed at showcasing the creative power of the carpet sector. Finalist collections from a design competition among participating companies are displayed throughout the exhibition. In addition, special exhibits reinterpret traditional motifs in modern ways, bringing industry professionals together. The dynamic environment emphasizes art and design, giving the expo a unique dimension.

An artwork by artist Seval Özcan. (Courtesy of Seval Özcan)

Contemporary take on Anatolian motifs

During the ICFE, painter and academic Seval Özcan presented her work under the concept “Surprise Me / Şaşırt Beni” in Hall 9-10, Stand F4. Özcan’s pieces blend the magic of art and color, offering visitors an unconventional experience.

“Being surprised reflects a person’s curiosity about the world and desire to explore,” Özcan said, describing her artistic roots. “My artistic journey began at home, within my family. I grew up with the stories of motifs as my father restored and conserved handmade carpets. As part of a family engaged in carpet-making for generations, I was introduced at an early age to the elegance of silk carpets, the delicacy of weaving, the patience behind every knot, and the beauty of natural dyes. The seeds planted in my childhood continue to drive me today.”

Özcan’s work draws attention to unnoticed values and cultural memory amid the rush of modern life. Inspired by Anatolian carpet motifs, she bridges the past and present, integrating traditional elements into contemporary compositions. Her piece "Cennet Çiçekleri" ("Heavenly Flowers") features carpet motifs, expressing patience, hope and excitement. Dense areas of color represent moments of life’s tempo, while fading colors depict the voids created by what is missed in the rush of daily life. The energy of her compositions resonates strongly with viewers.