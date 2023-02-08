Celebrities and artists all over the world are raising awareness of the major earthquake that killed over 7,000 people and left more than 40,000 injured in Türkiye, urging everyone to support relief efforts.

Australian Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman shared: "My heart breaks for everyone affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Türkiye. Check out my link bio to learn how you can help through @UNICEFUSA."

U.S. singer and actress Demi Lovato also shared aid links with her followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe shared on his official Twitter account: "Ah Türkiye. My heart. Devastating news."

World-renowned Russian pianist Evgeny Grinko said: "I'm deeply sad about earthquakes that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and the near cities affected by that. I am sorry for your loss. I wish injured people a quick recovery too. My heart is with you."

Kemenche artist Mark Eliyahu from Israel also expressed his solidarity with the Turkish nation saying: "My heart is with you."

Oscar-winning actor, director and screenwriter Mark Ruffalo expressed his support and condolences on social media, sharing one of the links that collected aid for the earthquake victims: "These are the folks doing search and rescue in Türkiye if you want to lend a hand."

U.S. actress Jennifer Garner shared the campaign "Children's Emergency Fund," to respond quickly to "a devastating earthquake that has hit Türkiye, Syria and surrounding areas. Thousands of children are without shelter in the freezing cold."

Expressing solidarity with the earthquake victims, Iranian American actress Shohreh Aghdashloo said: "Devasted hearing the news from Türkiye and Syria being hit by earthquakes that have taken thousands of innocent lives. They should know they are not alone. Help is coming from all over the world, for humanity is still alive. My heart goes out to everyone affected."