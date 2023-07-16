An artist has utilized chalk and charcoal to create two enormous frescoes of children depicting their unique perspectives of the expansive world, adorning the mountain slopes of the Swiss village of Villars-sur-Ollon.

The frescos, which are painted directly on the grass and can last days depending on weather conditions, show a young boy and girl tracing squiggly lines on sketchpads to depict mountains, trees, stars, and the moon.

Swiss-French artist SAYPE said his frescos – which at around 3,000 square meters (3,590 square yards) can be seen from the mountaintop and nearby pastures – symbolize the need to reject uniformity and embrace different perspectives.

"The children are on different altitudes, so they are drawing different things," SAYPE said. "Even if they are at different altitudes, the two worlds they draw complement each other."

SAYPE is mostly known for his "Beyond Walls" series, in which he has spray-painted giant hands clasping each other on the ground in different cities around the world, including Berlin, Paris, Istanbul, and Cape Town.