Director Maher Salibi and actor Yara Sabri, his wife, who returned to their country after the fall of the Baathist regime in Syria, demanded that the criminals of the ousted regime be caught and brought to justice.

Salibi and Sabri talked to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters about their feelings after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

Director Salibi said that it took a long time to rebuild his country after the fall of the Assad regime, adding that the people now want to see “a smile from the heart.”

Stating that he came to Syria via Jordan and could not believe that he had entered Syria while crossing the border, Salibi said that he could not hold back his tears when he looked left and right on the road and saw the destruction in the country.

Salibi said that he came to Damascus, the capital city, and he had to leave with joy, but he was very sad when he saw the destruction and negligence. Salibi said, “No matter how happy we are for liberating Syria, it will take a long time to rebuild this country. The youth and people of this country have a lot of work to do.”

Emphasizing the need for a real constitution with social participation in the new period, Salibi wished that this period would bring peace and tranquility to Syria.

Salibi stated that the country can be governed properly with a clear and precise law and said, “All Syrian people must abide by these laws because these laws will benefit the Syrian people. The people have been exhausted and, unfortunately, are crying a lot. Now they want security, peace and love.”

Maher Salibi stated that people lived under fear and oppression for 54 years under the regime and that the people would rebuild the country.

Emphasizing that regime fugitives must be caught and tried, Salibi said: “My only wish is that the Assad regime elements do not escape. We need to arrest them and bring them to court. Because if we bring them to court, great truths will be revealed and we will be enlightened at the same time. We will cool people down.”

Salibi stated that there is no obstacle in front of art and that they can retell the pain and oppression of Syria through stories, adding that art will find its place in every condition and show itself in every condition.

Sabri said that if criminals are punished in the new era, social peace will be achieved and people will start to “forgive and love each other.”

“But if there are criminals among us, even if we don't see them, even if we don't know who they are, how will life be in order? We want punishment; we want to know their fate. If they are still alive, we want to know where they are; we want to know where they are. So, we have to be informed about this,” Sabri said.