Brought to life by Bilgili Holding, the eighth edition of Artweeks Akaretler is set to bring art enthusiasts together for a spectacular event from Nov. 3 to 16.

The event will host leading galleries and artists from Türkiye, including Dirimart, Pilevneli, PG Art Gallery, Anna Laudel, X-Ist, MERKUR Gallery, Galeri Siyah Beyaz, Öktem Aykut, Ferda Art Platform, Martch, Art for Goodness, Galeri Nev Istanbul, Galeri Bosfor, Doğançay Museum, Şerife Bilgili Ercantürk, Mine Art Gallery, Muse Contemporary, One Arc Gallery, Gallery Kairos and Cengiz Yatağan, among others, at Akaretler Rowhouses.

Sinan Temo, CEO of Bilgili Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo by Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

Organized by Bilgili Holding and sponsored by UBS, the fair will feature exhibitions, discussions, panels and various activities planned throughout the two-week event, offering a unique opportunity for art lovers to engage with diverse works across different art disciplines.

Situated in the heart of Istanbul within historical houses, Artweeks Akaretler not only showcases art but goes beyond to provide a platform for exploring works from various artistic disciplines, celebrating diversity and creativity while bringing together art enthusiasts and artists.

One of the artworks by Zeynep Çilek Çimen. (Photo courtesy of Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

Sinan Temo, CEO of Bilgili Holding, reflects on the eighth edition, saying: "In a multidisciplinary structure – by developing exhibition practices and reaching more people, Artweeks aims to contribute to the Turkish contemporary art economy in a sustainable strategy since its establishment five years ago. Our main goal is to learn from each edition, improve the event for art professionals, and enhance the audience reach."

Bala Atabek's artworks at Vision Art Platform, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo by Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

Temo emphasizes that Artweeks Istanbul, spanning 16 days, is not a traditional biennial with a commercial focus but a nonprofit, multi-exhibition event providing economic benefits to galleries. He sees Artweeks as a unique platform, different from traditional fairs, aligning with the development, democratic access and production environment of art.

One of the artworks by Ekrem Yalçındağ. (Photo by Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

In an exclusive interview, Bilgili Holding's Vice President and artist, Şerife Bilgili, discussed her solo exhibition during Artweeks Istanbul. Reflecting on the recent earthquake in February that deeply affected her, she explores the human-city relationship in this edition, shedding light on the natural events and human greed causing such experiences.

Bilgili Holding's Vice President and artist, Şerife Bilgili, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

Art Basel's main sponsor, UBS, and Bilgili Holding's commitment to supporting a nonprofit, collective structure like Artweeks, set it apart from profit-oriented fairs, addressing various challenges in the art world. Here are some highlights as we stroll the exhibition through the eyes of Zeynep Çilek Çimen.

Daniele Sigalot's post-it artwork at Anna Laudel Gallery, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo by Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

Among the featured galleries in this year's edition, Wim Delvoye at Pilevneli Gallery, Haluk Akakçe's special exhibition, and Daniele Sigalot's intriguing work at Anna Laudel Gallery stand out.

The artwork by Wim Delvoye at Pilevneli Gallery, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo by Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

The event also includes collaborations such as Kairos Gallery's partnership with Grob Design, transforming the seating area into an aesthetic gallery space.

The special house and studio of the late artist Haluk Akakçe, upon the request of Nevzat Beyazıt Akakçe, can be visited exclusively during Artweeks.

A view from Kairos Gallery, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo by Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

With exhibitions like Bala Atabek's captivating photography at Vision Art Platform and Ardan Özmenoğlu's neon works at Galeri Siyah Beyaz, Artweeks Istanbul presents a diverse range of artistic expressions.

An artwork by Ardan Özmenoğlu at Siyah Beyaz Gallery, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo by Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

Merkur Gallery, represented by Sabiha Kurtulmuş, not only hosts the organization but also participates as a gallery at number 39, showcasing various artists.

Sabiha Kurtulmuş at Merkur Gallery, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo by Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

Inspired by the motif technique of the Seljuk period, Zeynep Çilek Çimen stands out among the artists. She also explores the decrease and increase in the intensity of events through her works.

Using the "münhani" technique, that translates to contour, she brings forth new forms, inviting the audience to reconsider the concepts of "permanent and temporary."