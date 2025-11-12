On the 87th anniversary of the passing of the great leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the exhibition “Books Thought to Be Marked or Noted by Atatürk: Atatürk’s World of Books” opened at the Presidential National Library. The exhibition brings together works from multiple institutions, including the Atatürk Museum Mansion, Atatürk's Mausoleum and War of Independence Museum, Istanbul University Rare Books Library and the Samsun Gazi Museum, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the books Atatürk is believed to have read.

The exhibition goes beyond books, featuring Atatürk’s audio recordings, speeches and photographs from different periods, providing a multidimensional view of his life and intellectual pursuits. Visitors have the unique opportunity to see books that Atatürk not only read but also personally annotated.

Visitors explore the "Atatürk’s World of Books" exhibition at the Presidential National Library, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2025. (AA Photo)

Book recommended by Atatürk

Ayhan Tuğlu, head of the Presidential Libraries Department, spoke about the exhibition, which was brought to life after nearly two years of dedicated work by an eight-person expert team. The exhibition features more than 30 carefully selected books, journals and documents. In the Cihannüma Hall, visitors can see scaled models of 491 books, while the full texts of all 491 books have been made accessible online, opening Atatürk’s literary world to audiences around the globe.

Among the works on display, one book holds particular significance. During Atatürk’s fourth visit to Samsun in 1930, he requested books from Afet Inan, including "Tarihte Güzel Kadınlar" ("Beautiful Women in History"). After reading it, Atatürk made notes with a blue pen and instructed Library Director Şefik Bey that the passages he marked should be shared with the public. These annotations include reflections on Madame Roland and her thoughts on freedom, which were later added to the first page of the book by the library director.

Tuğlu noted the exhibition’s wide appeal, emphasizing that Atatürk, as the founding leader of the republic, is cherished by all. The exhibition not only commemorates him but also serves as a living resource through its display, the books, and its online presence. Visitors in Ankara can experience the exhibition in person, while those elsewhere can explore Atatürk’s books via the Presidential National Library’s website, witnessing firsthand the depth of his literary world.

One of the books featured at the "Atatürk’s World of Books" exhibition at the Presidential National Library, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitors experience

Among those visiting the exhibition, Rüya Acar shared her experience. Traveling from Istanbul to Ankara with her family to visit Anıtkabir on Nov. 10, she spoke of the excitement of seeing Atatürk’s handwriting and hearing his voice. She described how the exhibition allows visitors to engage directly with both the personal and intellectual side of Atatürk, making the experience both moving and memorable.

“Seeing his handwriting is incredibly exciting. We feel the same excitement when seeing anything related to him. Here, you can even hear his voice, which is a wonderful experience. This is truly a beautiful place,” she said.

The exhibition will remain open for two weeks, welcoming visitors from across the country to explore the books, annotations and recordings that illuminate Atatürk’s world of knowledge.