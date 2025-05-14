The 69th Eurovision Song Contest, currently underway in Basel, Switzerland, has drawn intense scrutiny due to Israel’s participation amid ongoing military operations in Gaza. During the first semifinal, held at the city’s concert hall, several attendees raised Palestinian flags in a show of solidarity with Gaza’s civilian population. This symbolic act underscored the humanitarian crisis that has developed since the escalation of Israel’s military actions in October 2023.

Critics, including human rights groups and Eurovision commentators, argue that Israel's inclusion contradicts the event’s stated values of unity and peace, particularly in light of Russia's exclusion from Eurovision in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine. This perceived inconsistency has sparked widespread public backlash and intensified debate over the contest’s policies on political conflicts.

The first semifinal featured performances from 15 countries, some of which included subtle references to the Gaza conflict through stage visuals and flag displays. Israel did not perform during this stage, during which several protest actions occurred both inside and outside the venue. At the conclusion of the event, 10 countries – Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia, Portugal and Ukraine – secured spots in the grand final scheduled for May 17. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, Slovenia, Belgium, Croatia and the Greek Cypriot administration were eliminated.

Security measures in Basel have been significantly increased in response to rising tensions. Organizers have deployed approximately 1,300 police officers across the city, with additional support from 40 Swiss army soldiers. French and German security forces are also assisting, reflecting the seriousness of the potential risks surrounding the event.

Protests peaked during the official opening ceremony on May 11, held in front of Basel’s City Hall. Large crowds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at the venue, waving flags and calling for Israel’s exclusion from the contest. Protesters chanted slogans critical of Israel’s actions and called for greater accountability from Eurovision organizers. At one point, some demonstrators reportedly blocked the tram transporting the Israeli delegation, illustrating the intensity of public opposition.

As the competition continues, Israel remains at the center of controversy. Represented by Yuval Raphael with the song “New Day Will Rise,” the country is scheduled to perform in the second semifinal on May 15. While the contest maintains its focus on music, the strong reactions to Israel’s participation have raised broader questions about how Eurovision navigates political conflicts and determines eligibility criteria.